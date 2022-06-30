WEST NEWBURY — Town officials are strongly considering asking the state Department of Transportation to permanently restrict trucks from using the historic Rocks Village Bridge.
But before taking that step, the Select Board is seeking input from the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission.
On Monday, the board asked Town Manager Angus Jennings to send the commission copy of a draft letter addressed to MassDOT Secretary Jamey Tesler. Jennings confirmed his office had forwarded the document to Jerrard Whitten and Anthony Komornick of the commission on Tuesday, requesting they review and edit the letter.
Jennings said the board wants to be sure that what they are asking the state to do “reflects the best collective knowledge – and MVPC has more expertise on these matters than we do.”
On March 17, a truck exceeding the height limit struck the span that connects West Newbury to Haverhill over the Merrimack River. The bridge is now closed indefinitely to all vehicular and foot traffic.
“This is the third time in the last 4 years that the Rocks Village Bridge has been closed to all traffic due to an over-height truck using and damaging the bridge, “ the letter states. ”This recent collision has caused the most significant damage, with the timeline for repairs and reopening still uncertain.”
“The problems resulting from this recent incident have been compounded by current gas prices,” the letter adds. “School buses now must take considerably longer routes to transport Merrimac students to and from Pentucket Regional Middle and High Schools and to transport Groveland and West Newbury students to and from the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School. Additionally, any shared employees between communities on both sides of the river are now extraordinarily affected by this additional travel time and cost.”
Along with a permanent truck restriction, the board also wants the state to install “height restriction warning signals and additional signage along Routes 110 and 113, informing drivers that truck travel over the bridge is restricted to vehicles under 12 feet 6 inches.”
Select Board Chair David Archibald said the bridge signage is inadequate.
“Earlier warnings might be needed,” suggested Town Clerk Jim Blatchford.
Once feedback from commission is received and the letter is finalized, the board intends to send it to MassDOT officials as well as Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini, Haverhill City Council President Tim Jordan, state Sens. Bruce Tarr and Diana DiZoglio; and state Reps. Lenny Mirra, Andres Vargas and James Kelcourse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.