WEST NEWBURY — Town Manager Angus Jennings received top marks in his most recent performance review, but he still plans to participate in a daylong retreat with the Select Board to continue to tighten up municipal operations and improve interaction with his staff.
Each of the three board members evaluated the town manager separately and then board Chair Rick Parker met with Jennings about the results.
Of the approximately 100 questions on the evaluation sheet, 95% received a “commendable” – the highest score; with the remaining 5% getting “satisfactory” – the second highest score, Parker reported at the board’s first meeting of 2022.
“The consensus was that Angus is doing a really good job but he’s doing it under really difficult circumstances,” Parker said.
Since being hired as West Newbury’s first town manager 3½ years ago, Jennings has functioned both as town manager and finance director. He frequently works 60 to 80 hours per week just to keep government operations running at the standard he feels it should.
“That’s not sustainable and it’s not fair,” Parker said. “We need more staff – the right people – in specific positions to fulfill all the missions that the town is attempting to accomplish.”
While overall Jennings has demonstrated great competency in many areas, sometimes things haven’t worked exactly as he wanted, Parker acknowledge said. “But it isn’t for lack of trying; and it’s not for lack of competency. It’s ultimately the lack of time and resources.”
Parker believes the board needs to continue to work with him to figure out how to fill the gaps.
“I agreed with everything each of you said – including areas for improvement,” Jennings said. As town manager, he would ideally like to be delegating as much as possible so that he is in a position to handle the things that only a town manager is uniquely able to address.
But Jennings said the workload is so crushing that he is chained to his desk more often than he would like and he is unable to accomplish many of his goals. Despite working at full tilt, he frequently finishes the work week further behind than when he started. He feels it would be productive and positive if he could spend more time interacting with staff, but said he frequently cannot make that happen.
Since Jennings was hired in 2018, turnover of significant staff has occurred in three-quarters of the municipal departments.
“It was a revolving door with interim people coming and going,” he said. “We haven’t had any period of time where it hasn’t been in crisis mode.”
In the five years prior to his hiring, the town had four finance directors and five accountants following the departure of longtime Finance Director Tracy Blais.
Blais took a job in Newbury in spring 2011 following accusations of unauthorized merit bonuses and salary overpayments made against her at the time by the Select Board. She was absolved of all wrongdoing by the state’s inspector general later that year.
When Jennings was hired as West Newbury’s first town manager, he quickly realized that while the proposal voters adopted to create his position was called the Town Manager Act, it did not fully provide him with the authority and responsibilities typically associated with the role. In reality, his position is in many ways more like that of a town administrator.
A town manager should have direct oversight and management, unlike with a town administrator form of government where these things typically fall under the purview of the elected bodies.
The town manager is held accountable for the action, or inaction, of the entire organization. But the town manager also should have authority to ensure that everyone is responsive to the elected leadership and the taxpayers.
Jennings said nothing is more frustrating than when government does not do what it promises. He does not want to commit to more than his team can handle and he worries about burnout.
With West Newbury’s “very decentralized form of government“ policy direction comes from a lot of different angles.
Jennings favors bringing all committees and boards together to establish a shared set of priorities.
“So it’s not just like the squeaky wheel gets the grease – that’s just not the right way to do things,” he stressed.
“It’s been a tough slog because it was not a well-oiled machine,” Jennings said, but he added that over the past few months he thinks he has started to see some traction.
“I do the very best I can and I will continue to do that. It’s what I do,” he said.
The Select Board agreed to use the discussion as a jumping off point for a daylong policy-setting retreat Feb. 5.
As the highest-paid employee in town, Jennings would receive a salary of $153,875 for fiscal 2022, $156,952 for fiscal 2023 and $160,091 for fiscal 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.