WEST NEWBURY — The spring water bills are being processed and will be sent out Monday, April 4, with a due date of Friday, June 3.
Water bills can be paid by check and sent to the West Newbury Water Department, 381 Main St., West Newbury, MA 01985.
To pay in person: Water Department office, second floor or dropped in the blue water payments box in the front lobby (available 24/7).
To pay online: Go to the town website: www.wnewbury.org and click on the "PAY BILLS" button.
Water Department hours are Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. With any questions, contact department staff by phone at 978-363-1100 ext.127 or by email, wnwater@wnewbury.org
