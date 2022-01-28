WEST NEWBURY — Following two months of repair work, the construction equipment is on the way out and the West Newbury Senior Center is scheduled to be back to business as usual by Tuesday, Feb 1. Located on the ground floor of the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St., the Center is the hub for programs and services geared for elders in the community.
The ceiling at the Council on Aging space underwent extensive repairs, largely completed in-house by Brian Richard of the Building and Grounds Department. As it turned out the work, undertaken last month and this month, coincided with the period of time between when longtime Director Theresa Woodbury departed and Assistant Town Clerk Christine Marshall stepped in as Interim Director while the Select Board searches for a full-time person to fill the post.
Marshall previously served in the Community Services Department in Andover where she primarily worked in the area of Elder Services. “We were very fortunate to have someone with Christine's skills and qualifications available –and willing– to fill this critical role on an interim basis,” Town Manager Angus Jennings said on Thursday. Visitors to the Center can count on seeing a couple of familiar faces –Meal Site Manager Jennifer Vincent and Van Driver Henry Cross.
Vincent’s popular Wednesday Meals are back to every week, but the service has a new name. The Sunray Cafe provides homemade meals to bring ‘a ray of sunshine’ to residents over the age of 60, the COA announced in its newly revamped newsletter, Connections. Sunray Cafe’s menu for February includes Tomato Tortellini Soup on Feb 2; Chicken Piccata, February 9; Greek Salad Plate, February 16; and Turkey Chili, February 23. Meals for January and February will continue to be delivered and are limited to the first 45 residents that sign up. To register, call 978-363-1104.
Starting Feb. 10 , on Thursdays, residents are invited to chat with COA Board of Directors and staff at the weekly Coffee and Conversation sessions. Attendees are encouraged to bring their ideas for possible in-person programming, services and other topics. Coffee and refreshments are served and social distancing will be maintained.
Van trips to Market Basket have returned. Dates for the upcoming month are Feb. 11 and 25/ There is a 2 passenger limit per trip with the van sanitized before and after each trip. To register for a spot call the Senior Center at 978-363-1104 48 hours in advance. Trips to medical appointments can also usually be accommodated with at least 48 hours notice, as can trips to the library, hair salon, or a friend’s house. Donations are gratefully accepted.
The COA reminds seniors that everyone needs a little extra help from time to time, which is why the West Newbury Food Pantry is open every 1st, 3rd, and 5th Monday of each month –or by appointment. If Monday is a holiday, the pantry is open on Tuesday that week.
Donations to the food pantry of unexpired food items, toiletries and paper goods are welcome. Monetary donations can be made on the town’s web site www.wnewbury.org.
The COA is partnering with the West Newbury Fire Department to offer free blood pressure clinics at the Center on Feb. 8 and 22 from 1 to 2 p.m. Seniors are encouraged to stop by for a screening. Foot care appointments are available during the early evening and one Saturday per month. Anyone in need of a toe nail trim, should call Valerie at 781-424-7707.
Last month, Woodbury took a new job as COA Director in Hamilton. During her 16 year tenure in West Newbury, she implemented numerous initiatives including classes for exercise, art and technology; field trips and dances; and the Food Pantry. She also brought the TRIAD program to town –which partners with local law enforcement to enhance safety services for older residents. Her 100 cups of Coffee challenge was another initiative Woodbury spearheaded, in which she shared a hot beverage with seniors one-on-one as a way to get to know more residents and open the lines of communication to better serve them.
