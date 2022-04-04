WEST NEWBURY — The annual townwide roadside cleanup is scheduled for April 23-24.
Residents are ask to pitch in by picking up trash along the roadside in front of their homes as well as on long stretches of roadway with no houses.
Trash bags and gloves will be available at Food Mart and in the front lobby of the town office building seven days prior to the event.
Leave filled trash bags by the side of the road and send the location to dpwadmin@wnewbury.org and the Public Works Department crew will pick them up.
