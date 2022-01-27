WEST NEWBURY — The West Newbury Garden Club and West Newbury Cultural Council seek visual artists and musicians interested in showcasing their talent during the “Art in the Garden” tour this spring.
The outdoor event, scheduled for June 18, features local live music and artwork on display in select gardens throughout town. Fine and performing artists interested in participating may contact westnewburylcc@gmail.com.
“Art in the Garden” is just one of several offerings hosted by the club this year.
At the group’s meeting Feb. 3, mystery writer Neal Sanders presents “Gardening Will Kill You.” Sanders will speak on a range of topics from “low maintenance gardening and other lies” to “gardening tools that nobody uses.” He will be offering books for purchase after his presentation.
Fred Chanania, founder of the West Newbury Tree Committee, traces 400 years of history of New England forests on a journey through time on March 3.
Then on April 7, WNGC teams up with the Newburyport Horticultural Society, to host Teresa Mosher, a leading garden and rose consultant, who’ll discuss how to protect, prune, plant, fertilize and choose hardy roses. Attendees at the June 2 meeting will receive tips on the art of flower arranging from long time member and expert arranger Margo Pullman.
The club holds its major fundraiser — the Annual Plant Sale on the Training Field — on May 21 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Inventory at the sale comes from local gardens and features standard, exotic cultivars and native plants. Proceeds from the sale support WNGC student scholarships.
Garden Club meetings are held the first Thursday of each month at 6:45 p.m. in the Town Annex, 379 Main St. Refreshments are served and guests are welcome. A $5 guest fee is charged when there is a speaker. All attendees are encouraged to be fully vaccinated and wear masks during meetings.
Made up of approximately 80 gardeners and garden lovers from West Newbury and surrounding towns, the WNGC Club’s mission is “to cultivate an interest in gardening, to aid in the conservation of natural resources, to promote civic beauty and to encourage the study of horticulture and the environment.”
New members are always welcome. For more information, visit www.wngc.org
