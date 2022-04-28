WEST NEWBURY — A mandatory water restriction is in effect from May 1 through Sept. 30 throughout the town.
As much as possible, all nonessential outdoor watering during this time should take place before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. when evaporation and evapotranspiration rates are lower, the Water Department advises.
Uses subject to this mandatory restriction include irrigation of lawns via sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems; washing of vehicles, except in a commercial car wash or as necessary for operator safety; and washing of exterior building surfaces, parking lots, driveways or sidewalks, except as necessary to apply surface treatments such as paint, preservatives, stucco, pavement or cement.
The following uses may be allowed at any time when mandatory restrictions are in place: Irrigation to establish a new lawn and new plantings during the months of May and September; irrigation of lawns gardens, flowers, and ornamental plants by means of a hand-held hose, and the hose must be equipped with a spray nozzle that will shut off.
Watering is allowed seven days per week but may drop to one day per week should certain stream flow conditions at the Parker River change. Posted notices will alert water users of any changes.
Required water uses are not subject to mandatory restrictions, including those for health and safety reasons; by regulation; for the production of food and fiber; for the maintenance of livestock; or to meet the core functions of a business. For example, plant nurseries can irrigate as needed to maintain stock.
The Water Department’s water withdrawal permit from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection requires the department to limit nonessential outdoor water use through mandatory restrictions. Many communities in stressed basins in Massachusetts have been under these types of restrictions for years.
“This is going to be a learning curve for both the water customers and the Water Department. More stringent restrictions may be enacted in the future if need be,” water officials state.
First-time violators are issued a written warning, but second and subsequent violations within the same calendar year will result in a $100 fine. Each day constitutes a separate offense. In addition to the fines, the Board of Water Commissioners may suspend water service for violations beyond the second offense. A $250 reactivation fee must be paid before water service is restored.
“You can play a role in conserving water and saving yourself money in the process by becoming conscious of the amount of water your household is using and by looking for ways to use less whenever you can,” the department states. For example, automatic dishwashers use a lot of water for every cycle, regardless of how many dishes are loaded.
“So get a run for your money and load it to capacity,” water officials suggest.
Turning off the tap when brushing teeth; checking for and repairing leaky faucets and toilets; and manually turning an irrigation system on and off instead of running it on a timer — as well as shortening its run time — saves money and helps conserve the water supply. It also prevents over watering and puts less stress on the water system to keep up with fire protection during the hot summer months.
Install new lawns in the mid spring or early fall when the temperature is mild. Don’t wait until summer to install the lawn. A water ban may be in effect which will prohibit lawn watering, plus a lot of water is lost to evaporation during hotter weather.
“Your efforts to conserve water will help the department to maintain adequate water levels in the water tanks for fire protection and to relieve stressed water sources. Limiting the amount of nonessential outdoor water use is needed to ensure a sustainable drinking water supply and to protect natural resources and streamflow for aquatic life,” department officials stress.
Go to www.wnewbury.org for updates on the town page and the Water Department page.
