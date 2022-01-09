WEST NEWBURY — The Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative hosts additional community COVID-19 clinics for all eligible age groups this month with first, second and booster doses available. The Monday sessions are Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 5-8 p.m. at the Town Annex, 379 Main St., West Newbury.
West Newbury sets Monday dates for COVID-19 vaccine
