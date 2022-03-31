WEST NEWBURY — The annual town-wide sweeping program got underway on Monday and will continue for 10 to 11 workdays, reports the Department of Public Works. The sweeping will occur during weekdays between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Minimum inconvenience to the public is anticipated. Please use caution when passing the slow-moving street sweeper. For more information contact the DPW at 978-363-1100, ext. 130 or DPWAdmin@WNewbury.org.
