WEST NEWBURY — Registration is underway for the West Newbury Summer Recreation Program.
Run behind the Page Elementary School on Main Street, the program is open to kids entering grades 1-7. Teens entering Grades 8 and 9 who are interested in being a counselor in training may also attend. Six individual weekly sessions are offered from June 20 through July 29.
Interested families can reserve a spot now by completing a one-page registration form at www.wnewbury.org/SummerRec2022. Organizers anticipate a new online registration and payment system should be “live” by the end of this week.
Page School families should look for brochures with full program details for the summer to come home with students shortly.
For further information, contact co-directors Mrs. Wilson and Mrs. Niles at wnsummerrec@gmail.com.
