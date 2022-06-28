WEST NEWBURY — The Council on Aging invites residents to celebrate the renaming of the Senior Center to the SAGE Center on Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The celebration takes place at the center, located on the ground floor at 381 Main St., and the adjacent patio. Light refreshments will be served.
SAGE is an acronym for “social activities growth education.”
“This rebranding is one piece of the puzzle to revitalize and grow the center,” according to a press release promoting the event.
