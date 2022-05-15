WEST NEWBURY — The day promised to be a scorcher yet hundreds of voters turned out to do their civic duty at an outdoor town meeting on Saturday, passing a $1.8 million omnibus budget, rescinding the borrowing authorization for a restoration project for the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, and deciding to sell the historic landmark instead.
With a wayward breeze to occasionally mitigate the temperature — already hitting 70 degrees at the meeting’s 9 a.m. start time — the Public Works crew pulled out an additional rack of folding chairs and the emergency management agency handed out chilled bottles of water as Town Moderator Kathleen “KC” Swallow began the meeting by reminding voters that they were participating in the oldest form of government in the country, dating back to the 1700s.
Select Board member Rick Parker announced volunteers are needed to fill key municipal positions — including on the Finance Committee, Conservation Commission, and Park and Recreation Board. Click on the ‘How Do I’ button for volunteer opportunities at www.wnewbury.org
Colleague Wendy Reed announced this year’s Citizen of the Year award was West Newbury Wild and Native, an ad hoc group committed to preserving the natural ecosystem of the planet one yard at a time. The group has accomplished much in the time since it formed less than two years ago, Reed noted. Members of the group rose from their chairs at the meeting venue behind the Town Annex for a round of applause.
Tweaks to how town meetings have run in the past expedited the annual gathering somewhat. Only the Select Board made motions on the warrant articles and the Finance Committee just read its vote count for each request and skipped giving reasons for their recommendation unless specifically asked. Still, the meeting stretched past the two hour mark, and part way through, Swallow announced that the EMA had a cooling tent set up at the back of the parking lot for anyone who needed a break.
Three of the eight articles on a Special Warrant were related to the Soldiers and Sailors Hall, 363 Main St. Of these, the lengthiest discussion came under a motion to rescind $1.25 million of a $1.5 million appropriation from 2019 for repairs to the historic building — also called the American Legion Hall — originally designed as a Civil War Memorial in 1900.
Veteran Bob Janes urged voters to find a way to restore the space in honor “every man and woman in this town who served in the military.” Janes noted that the town has spent $10 million on open space over the year, “but we can’t spend $1.5 million for our soldiers and sailors.”
Kevin Bowe, who supported preserving the building, had decided to vote to rescind the authorization. “We owe it to the town character to save that building but unfortunately this is not the way,” he said.
Elisa Grammer worried there was still no plan on how to use the space. Pursuing a restoration project would take up more time and energy by a town staff that is already working beyond capacity. “I worry that there is no good solution here,” she said.
An unidentified speaker told the crowd he was grateful to have another chance to vote to tear the building down. “It’s a dump,” he said, and then uttered a derogatory euphemism used by critics wishing to insult President Joe Biden. A collective gasp immediately rose from the audience. “Let’s keep the meeting civil and refrain from comments like that,” Swallow cautioned.
To date, taxpayers have spent approximately $225,000 on the restoration project, not including ongoing operating and maintenance costs, Town Manager Angus Jennings confirmed.
The motion to rescind passed easily, and the Community Preservation Act funds earmarked for this project can be used for other projects. Voters then approved the next article to sell or lease the building with an historic restriction attached to it. There was no discussion. The community can anticipate a proposal for zoning changes to allow for mixed use commercial and residential properties in the area brought to a Special Town Meeting this fall.
A third article — to appropriate $115,000 to raze the building and install a veterans’ memorial park in its place — failed.
“It makes me sick,” said Dick Cushing, after the meeting. Cushing is Acting Chaplin of the Charles L. Carr Post who gifted the building to the town in 2015 because the veterans could no longer care for it and it was falling into disarray At the same meeting, voters approved $99,905 in CPA funds to stabilize the space.
"The reality of having three separate articles at Town Meeting to recall the prior will of the voters shows a confused state of affairs,” he contended. Despite the hurdles — financial and otherwise — Cushing believes the real value of the brick edifice is a steadfast reminder to all “that peace not war is always our objective and is hardly a wasted effort.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.