WEST NEWBURY — Strike up the band and cue the shiny fire trucks, the West Newbury Memorial Day Parade — a treasured tradition in town — is returning in May after a two-year hiatus.
The last time the annual procession made its way from the Town Square to the Training Field was in 2019 during the town’s bicentennial anniversary. The COVID-19 pandemic then sidelined the popular panoply along Main Street for the next two years.
But with a nod from Health Agent Paul Sevigny, the Select Board has decided that pending any unforeseen surges in COVID-19 related issues, the parade will step off once again on May 30.
Town Manager Angus Jennings got the OK to organize a parade working group made up of a few interested residents along with members of boards and committees that have a natural connection to the parade, such as the town’s Council on Aging and the Cultural Council.
“It’s a fair amount of work to put together a parade,” Jennings said, adding, “It’s not rocket science, but having a couple people would help.” He also plans to reconnect with the so-called Designated Parade Czar, Ilya Zeitsev. A relative newcomer to the town, Zeitsev was appointed in February 2020, just weeks before the pandemic lockdown, to organize the parade. Now, two years later, Jennings will check with Zeitsev to see if he is still interested in volunteering for the post.
The decision to appoint a parade czar and to draft and adopt a formal parade policy was sparked by some backlash, expressed mostly on social media sites, over the inclusion of a Confederate flag attached to the radio antennae of a Vietnam-era military truck in the 2019 parade. In addition to the flag, the vehicle contained replicas of machine guns that were pointed at parade-viewers, provocative signage referencing napalm, along with the messages “Guns For Hire” and “Hell’s Breed” and a Trump bumper sticker attached to the vehicle’s windshield.
The policy states that the parade is “open to many different entries, including Pentucket School bands or music groups, color guards, antique cars, military vehicles, scouting organizations and community marching units who wish to honor our fallen veterans by their participation.” The parade is intended to celebrate the town, its residents and local organizations.
The proposed guidelines call for entries to be in good taste, suitable for families, and respectful to other participants and the community. The parade czar may reject any entry deemed inappropriate or unfit for a community celebration — and that decision is final.
Parade entries that promote discrimination or include lewd, disparaging language are prohibited. Campaign signs, attire or other paraphernalia are not allowed.
No real guns or firearms are permitted and replica weapons must be noted on the entry form and approved by the parade czar and police chief. Vehicles must be insured and road safe; animals must be cleaned up after as the parade progresses; and any items to be distributed to parade goers must be approved by the parade czar in advance. Possession or use of intoxicating or controlled substances are not allowed.
Town Clerk Jim Blatchford mentioned that when he worked in Lawrence, a parade czar ran the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the pre-parade preparations. “It’s extremely helpful — especially on the day — to have a person making sure the trains run on time and all the boxes are checked,” he said.
Select Board member Wendy Reed stressed how much people love the annual event.
“I think we ought to do it,” agreed Parker, noting that because it is an outdoor event, it is safer from possible COVID-19 exposure for participants and parade-goers.
“It looks like we are going to have a parade, which is good,” Jennings said.
