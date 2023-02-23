WEST NEWBURY — It’s official. The state Department of Conservation and Recreation has deemed that the state’s “champion” black oak is located in town.
The approximately 290-year-old tree – dating back to before the Revolutionary War – is situated on private property in the western part of West Newbury but it can be seen from Main Street.
Growing on a steep hillside that could not be farmed, this mighty oak has witnessed the town’s transformation from having deep forests in the 1700s and pastures in the 1800s to land that primarily supported agriculture in the late 1800s and 1900s.
“It certainly has been witness to the many chapters of West Newbury history – if only the tree could talk,” states the Tree Committee in its announcement about the recent certification.
Committee Chair Fred Chanania nominated the tree for consideration in April 2020. The designation of state champion is made through a point system based on girth, height and crown spread.
The tree, whose scientific name is Quercus velutina, stands 99 feet tall, with a circumference of 228 inches and a crown spread of 77 feet. The point value for the previous champion black oak is 337, while the point value for this tree was estimated at 346.
A tree walk and visit to the award-winning oak is scheduled for part of the town’s annual Arbor Day celebration April 29.
The event kicks off at the public library at 9:30 a.m. with children’s programming until 10 a.m.; a tree seedling giveaway from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and the tree walk from noon to 1 p.m.
Officials from the Department of Conservation and Recreation are reviewing a balsam poplar off Main Street and the largest tupelo along the Riverbend Trail for possible recognition as well.
“We are hoping to be the home of two more State Champions,” the committee stated.
Last year, West Newbury achieved a Tree City USA designation from the state and the Arbor Day Foundation, giving the town national recognition for efforts to protect local trees and encourage tree planting.
To see a list of state champion trees, go to www.mass.gov/doc/massachusetts-legacy-tree-list-pdf.
