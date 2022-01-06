WEST NEWBURY — As responses to the COVID-19 pandemic evolve nationwide, town officials continue to revise local policies.
As the year drew to a close, the Select Board revisited protocols it adopted for the 1910 Town Office Building in November. Following a lengthy discussion with Town Manager Angus Jennings and Account/Business Manager Stephanie Frontiera, the board tweaked a revised draft of the policy that the two administrators proposed.
Jennings noted that the way the policy was originally written assumed that all employees were unvaccinated — a “very conservative approach,’’ he said, considering that every employee has confirmed receiving COVID-19 vaccines except one. The protocols were proving to be “pretty limiting” for vaccinated employees, he said.
“Our policy is very, very strict,“ Frontiera said.
The new protocol requires that employees working in the building follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Masks and social distancing are required for anyone in shared common areas such as hallways and meeting rooms.
“That’s an easy thing that everything can do,” Frontiera said. Jennings called the updates helpful but not transformative — which he thinks is the right approach at this point.
But Select Board member David Archibald said he did not see how the proposed updates made anything easier for vaccinated employees. He also felt uncomfortable with a section in the draft that allowed vaccinated employees who are required to be quarantined to still receive their regular pay without using any sick time.
What is left unstated in the policy is that unvaccinated employees would not be compensated for COVID-related time off, board member Wendy Reed said. Archibald argued against segregating the employee pool: vaccinated and unvaccinated.
Frontiera asked if the policy should specify benefits for employees who were both boosted and vaccinated or just vaccinated. “Where do you draw the line?” she asked.
Jennings said he included the idea to prompt a discussion about issues such as whether the town wanted to consider adopting a vaccine mandate, or giving vaccinated people an employment benefit as a way to perhaps encourage more vaccinations.
“We don’t need just to talk about this – we need a solution,” Archibald added. “Don’t give stuff just for discussion – give us what we want.”
Agreeing that the concept might be “a bridge too far,” Jennings said he would be happy to see that removed from the revision.
How to handle people who lack confidence in the CDC is a concern for Reed.
“The way you treat those people is not just to say, ‘the CDC says it’s OK.’” Instead, they need to be educated on how the protocols protect them, she said.
“How do you do that?” Archibald asked.
“I think it starts with acknowledging their concerns,” Reed replied.
The revised policy reflects CDC, state and U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommendations on protecting employees from COVID-19 exposure. It applies to employees who have an office in the 1910 Building and those who regularly work at the Town Offices, such as the building and grounds crew and the information technology vendor.
Anyone entering the building must wear a mask in all public areas, maintain a 6-foot distance from others, and sanitize their hands before and after touching shared surfaces. The town “strongly encourages” employees to get vaccinated, and even allows time during work hours to get that done, the policy states.
Employees who test positive must not return to work until either the 11th day after testing if asymptomatic or the 11th day after the onset of symptoms. They must be fever free for 72 hours without use of medication and show overall improvement.
If fully vaccinated staff are exposed to COVID-19 but do not have symptoms, they are not required to quarantine and expected to continue to report to work. Regardless of vaccine status, any employee who develops symptoms should be tested. Employees who test positive need to isolate.
Unvaccinated employees who come within 6 feet of an infected individual for 15 minutes cumulatively over a 24-hour period are considered to be a close contact and must stay out of work for 10 days from contact with the infected individual.
The protocol is in effect through June 30 unless rescinded or extended by the town manager.
Archibald stressed that employees must remember “the COVID world changes by the hour, so we can’t be inflexible. Everybody’s changing, everything, every minute.”
Board Chair Rick Parker said he wants employees to be healthy.
“I want everyone here to be OK,” he added, “but I also want this place to operate – because it has to.”
