WEST NEWBURY -- Voters approved all warrant articles Saturday at a Special Town Meeting held outdoors in the parking lot next to the Town Annex on Main Street.
Besides routine procedural articles, voters OK'd the following:
ARTICLE 3. Transferring from available funds $200,000 to reduce the current year tax rate. Without passage of this article, the projected tax rate would be higher than it would be otherwise in order to maintain a balanced FY2022 budget. The FY2022 tax rate is projected to decrease substantially whether this article passed or not. But this approval keeps property taxes level even though property values are expected to increase.
ARTICLE 4. Amending the vote taken at a Special Town Meeting in May which appropriated $100,000 to fund unbudgeted costs associated with the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to cover administration of the seasonal flu vaccine and to conduct contact tracing for positive COVID-19 individuals
ARTICLE 5. $100,000 from the Water Enterprise Fund Retained Earnings for engineering and designing a new 8-inch diameter ductile iron water main on Church Street and Prospect Street -- a first step toward a water main replacement project
ARTICLE 6. Transferring $47,000 from the Water Enterprise Fund Stabilization Account to purchase and equip a ¾ ton four-wheel drive pickup truck with plow for the Water Department.
ARTICLE 7. Transfering $150,000 from available funds to purchase and equip a new backhoe for the Department of Public Works to replace a 2010 John Deere backhoe.
ARTICLE 8. Transferring $8,000 for the wages and expenses of two student interns, performing invasive species mapping and control work on town land and to educate residents about invasive species on their properties
ARTICLE 9. Transferring from available funds $10,000 to provide matching funds for a potential Green Communities grant for a project that will create operational efficiency for Council on Aging space heating and cooling, and the 1910 Town Office Building’s main hot water heating plant
ARTICLE 10. Adopting a state law to allow for a more efficient way of handling real estate or personal property taxes for amounts that don’t exceed $100.
ARTICLE 11. Adopting a state law to allow municipal employees who serve in the military to perform required military service without loss of seniority, accrued vacation leave, sick leave, personal leave, compensation time, or earned overtime
ARTICLE 12. Adopting a state law to authorize the Select Board to establish the West Newbury Affordable Housing Trust Fund, for the purpose of creating and preserving affordable housing in West Newbury for the benefit of low- and moderate-income households, and for the funding of community housing
ARTICLE 13. Bringing the Zoning Bylaw’s Floodplain Overlay District in compliance with the National Flood Insurance Program, and authorizing the Town Clerk to make minor changes to ensure consistency with the rest of the zoning bylaws
ARTICLE 14. Adopting a new, compliant Stormwater Management Bylaw, and authorizing the town clerk to make minor changes to ensure consistency with the rest of town bylaws
