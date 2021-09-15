WEST NEWBURY — Water Department bills will be sent the first week of October.
Water customers can check the town website for updates on the upcoming billing.
Water payments are collected in the Water Department in the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St.
Payments may also be mailed to the department or placed in the blue payment dropbox in the town offices lobby.
Water Department hours are Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
