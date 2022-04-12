WEST NEWBURY — The only contested race in this year’s town elections is no longer a race. Incumbent Water Commissioner Dick Cushing has announced that health concerns have forced him to reluctantly withdraw his candidacy.
Cushing, 74, underwent an emergency procedure on Friday night and reported on Saturday that he was “expecting a healthy return to normal.” In an email Cushing wrote, “I'm in good shape at (Anna Jacques) and will be walking tomorrow in the hallways.”
However, following a meeting with his medical team on Sunday evening, he made the difficult decision to withdraw from the race. He has notified Superintendent Michael Gootee and board Chair Bob Janes of the situation.
“This is rather sudden and apologies to all,” Cushing said. “ I would certainly stay focused on the needs of the Water Department and other commitments now – if I could.”
“Sorry to hear about Dick,” said John “Jack” Duggan, Cushing’s opponent on the ballot, when reached Tuesday. “I hold Dick in the highest regard for his public service and dedication to pursuing the best interests of the town and its residents.”
Cushing decided to run for another term to make sure the Water Department found a good replacement for the retiring Mike Gootee, who Cushing calls “a fabulous superintendent.”
Ensuring that the town has access to “a reliable, plentiful, cost efficient water system into the future and a workforce of the highest quality” are priorities he hopes Duggan can get behind. “I have talked casually with him over the years and know him to be bright and serious about the well-being of the town,” Cushing said of his political opponent.
A resident since 1996, Duggan said he “wholeheartedly supports” Cushing’s stated priorities. He is an associate dean of the School of Science and Technology at Endicott College in Beverly and a state registered environmental engineer who has worked in the environmental field for 39 years.
“I'm very familiar with water treatment, water distribution and water quality,” Duggan said, stressing that West Newbury’s water system is a vital asset to all residents, important for both quality of life and public safety.
“As a water commissioner, I will be committed to ensuring this asset is properly maintained as necessary to serve the town and its residents,” Duggan said.
Many residents know Cushing as their former rural mail carrier, a job he undertook in 1984 and held for 32 years. But he is also a consummate community service volunteer.
In addition to the Board of Water Commissioners, Cushing served four terms as a member of the Select Board; as well as on the Open Space Committee, the Mill Pond Committee and the Pentucket Regional Financial Advisory Committee.
He helped at the Apple Harvest Road Race, served as field manager for the local soccer league, and was involved in the Page Elementary School renovation project in 2006. He chaired the inaugural year of the town's Personnel Committee when the late Dick Berkenbush, a former member of the Select Board, “decided town wages were totally out of whack,” he recalled.
“The first person we noted who had not been paid according to her skills and work performance was (longtime GAR Memorial Library Director) Kay Gove.”
Gove, who died in November at age 97, had a reputation for going above and beyond efforts when it came to her beloved library.
Cushing received a full scholarship to Suffolk University in 1965 but, as it is wont to do, life intervened and he was drafted into the Army in 1968. He served along the Cambodian border, where he earned a Purple Heart, three Bronze stars and the Air Medal.
The Air Medal was awarded for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight. He later joined Vietnam Vets Against the War. A current member of the local Vietnam Veterans of America, he serves as acting chaplain for the Carr American Legion Post, where he says he prays for peace.
“I'm anticipating a healthy return to normal – thanks to all who have been in touch,” Cushing said earlier this week.
The town election is Monday, May 2, in the Town Annex, 379 Main St., behind the 1910 Town Office Building. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will fill 12 municipal seats on the annual ballot. No candidate is running for an open seat as park and recreation commissioner, which means it may be filled via a write-in campaign.
Voters will also consider a ballot question asking if the town should opt out of charging an excise tax on certain agricultural assets.
The statute authorizes the assessors to impose an excise tax on farm machinery, farm equipment, farm animals and fowl. A "yes" vote would prohibit the town from charging farmers this tax.
