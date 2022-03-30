WEST NEWBURY — Town officials are growing impatient to receive news from the state regarding the status of repairs to the disabled Rocks Village Bridge.
The bridge connects the town to Haverhill as well as to Merrimac, one of the three member towns of the Pentucket Regional School District, along with Groveland and West Newbury.
Police Chief Jeff Durand had no update to report on Monday, noting that the latest communication from the state Department of Transportation was issued more than a week ago. Duran said he has been driving past the area regularly, but hasn’t seen anyone working to repair the bridge.
Durand described what he saw on his drive as the worst damage to the bridge he has ever seen.
“There is a lot of damage,” agreed Select Board Chair Rick Parker, wondering if the span will even be open by Memorial Day, the date when it traditionally reopens to marine traffic each year.
Member David Archibald noted that the bridge’s most recent closing, due to a truck accident March 17, is made worse because another key route out of town — the bridge that connects Middle Street to Plummer Spring Road in Newburyport — is also closed.
Officials in both municipalities have worked to find a fiscally viable and environmentally sound way to repair what is referred to locally as the Middle Street bridge, which was shut to vehicular traffic after partially collapsing in May 2018.
Last spring, city and town officials learned costs for the project, once estimated at $2.6 million, would be closer to $3.4 million, according to BSC Group, the project’s design engineer team.
On the afternoon of March 17, a tractor-trailer that exceeded height restrictions attempted to cross Rocks Village Bridge, causing significant damage to sections on both sides of the truss and the lateral bracing connecting the two sides. The damage occurred midspan within the section that swings open for boat traffic.
When reached for an update Tuesday, Kristen Pennucci, MassDOT’s communications director, said: “MassDOT expects to receive the repair concept options and the materials needed to implement them from the design consultant early this week. Although there is no current timetable on when the repairs will begin and when the bridge will be able to be opened for marine and/or vehicular traffic, MassDOT is continuing to work to restore the safe, full function of the bridge as soon as practical. An estimate for the costs of repairs is not currently available. Reimbursement of the costs incurred by MassDOT for this incident will be pursued through MassDOT’s Accident Recovery Program with the assistance of the General Counsel’s office.”
The span’s closing is causing major headaches for commuters and others, such as the Pentucket Regional School District’s bus transportation, which relies on access to the bridge on a daily basis.
Pentucket buses cross it on weekdays to transport Merrimac middle and high school students to and from the regional campus in West Newbury. Teachers who travel across the district during the school day are also being affected.
The recent jump in gas prices has commuters who regularly rely on the bridge feeling an extra pinch. Multiple bridge closures over the past decade caused by other oversized trucks attempting to travel to or from Haverhill over the Merrimack River have frustrated local residents, who are now pushing for a more proactive solution.
An example of a lengthy, multiyear repair and restoration project began in 2013 and cost $14.1 million.
Annoyed that some truckers are apparently ignoring signs regarding the bridge’s height restriction, people posting on West Newbury’s social media sites are proposing prohibiting truck traffic on the bridge entirely, or are supporting the installation of 12-foot, 6-inch steel bars horizontally in front of each side of the bridge to prevent access by vehicles that exceed this height restriction. The driver from the St. Patrick’s Day incident faces marked lanes and height restriction violations.
“I think we should really put some pressure on (the DOT),” Archibald told fellow Select Board members Monday.
