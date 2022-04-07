WEST NEWBURY — A design consultant working to develop a temporary plan to get marine traffic flowing once again underneath the Rock’s Village Bridge anticipates completing the proposal within the next two weeks. But there's still no estimate on when the permanent repairs needed to re- open the centuries old span to vehicular and other types of traffic will begin.
The bridge, which connects West Newbury to Haverhill and neighboring Merrimac — a member of the tri-town Pentucket Region — was closed after a tractor trailer that exceeded posted height restrictions struck sections of the truss and lateral bracing on March 17. The accident resulted in significant distortion and damage to the bridge’s mid span within the section that swings open for boat traffic.
The crash is causing serious headaches for commuters and others who need to access the bridge regularly to cross the Merrimack River. Buses are taking considerably longer to transport Merrimac students to and from the Pentucket Regional District’s secondary school campus. Businesses on either side of the river are being impacted as well, with one local businessman reporting a 30% drop in sales since the closure.
In a memo issued on Tuesday to update Town Manager Angus Jennings on the status of repairs to the disabled bridge, Daniel Fielding of the state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) reported that based on a draft version of the Damage Inspection Report issued on April 1, "the repairs need to be developed and completed in phases...The first phase will incorporate temporary, interim work to add structural elements that will act in place of the damaged components to allow the swing span to safely open.”
The open swing span will be supported temporarily by the bridge's fender system using timber blocking and jacks, he added. When it’s time for permanent repairs, they will be completed with the swing span in the open position.
Following a meeting with the designer on April 1, MassDOT authorized the designer to develop formal plans, details and calculations for the repairs. The plans include a list of the raw materials likely needed to complete both the interim work and the permanent repairs. “MassDOT has authorized the contractor to order the raw materials,” Fielding noted.
Once design details are completed, the contractor will prepare shop drawings to implement the interim work. After these repairs are in place and the swing span opened, the channel will be available for use by boats that depend on the bridge to be open in order to pass under. The bridge is normally closed to marine traffic through Memorial Day.
Because completion of the design detailing, shop drawings and the procurement and fabrication of the materials influences when the work can be done, a specific schedule for the start and duration of the interim work has not yet been set, Fielding wrote.
The consultant and contractor must then repeat a similar process for the design and implementation of the permanent repairs, states the memo.
“We are continuing to work with the designer and contractor to advance the work as quickly as possible so that the bridge can be restored to normal operations,” the email concluded.
