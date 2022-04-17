WEST NEWBURY — News from the state regarding the damaged Rocks Village Bridge is not good, Select Board Chair Rick Parker announced recently, stressing, “The bridge is going to be closed for quite awhile.”
Starting in May and running at least through the summer, a portion of Church Street may be closed to accommodate work on a temporary fix that would allow marine traffic to flow under the bridge.
“River traffic will be able to cross through, but road traffic won’t be able to cross over the river,” Parker said.
On St. Patrick’s Day, an oversized truck rammed the center section of the historic span, resulting in a significant impairment nearer the West Newbury’s side that wound up closing the bridge to traffic.
An engineering consultant hired by the state has proposed both a temporary fix and a long-term repair. Parker said no realistic time estimate to complete the work is available yet.
“I may be speaking out of turn but I think you can be 100% confident that the bridge is not going to be usable well past the summer. It’s possible it could end up being a year — because the damage is substantial, Parker said.”
Public Works Director Wayne Amaral was recently contacted by SPS New England, an award-winning bridge, highway, transit and marine consultant team, that is among the vendors hoping to win the bridge repair job from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
SPS was seeking information from Amaral to gauge the likelihood the town would agree to temporarily close the portion of roadway from the intersection of Church and Bridge streets to the intersection of Church and Ferry Lane. If SPS wins the state contract, it would like to use the closed roadway for staging and storage of construction equipment and materials.
“They will not stage or store any equipment or material in Ferry Park and will leave 24/7 access to the boat ramp,” Amaral wrote in a memo to Town Manager Angus Jennings dated April 7. He went on to state, “There is little to no vehicle volumes and this will not cause any impact to traffic. In fact, this will result in lower vehicle speeds entering westbound Church Street. This phase of the closure duration can be up to 3‐months. The permanent repairs — when the time comes — will take much longer.”
“The prospective vendor is not under contract with MassDOT yet, and had contacted Wayne to sound out the idea so that they could have an idea of what to expect so as to price their proposal to MassDOT properly,” Jennings further explained on Friday.
At the recommendation of Jennings, the Select Board agreed to ask whichever vendor MassDOT eventually selects to submit a more detailed proposal that could be run past town counsel. The proposal would include: proof of insurance; a plan for securing the roadway and installing any temporary fencing; detailed information on any possible fuel storage and a listing of other intended storage items; and an explanation of how it intends to maintain access to several parking spaces along the gravel shoulder for people wishing to use the boat launch area adjacent to the Merrimack River while work is ongoing.
Construction trucks must not be able to inadvertently drive onto Ferry Park and the area must be left in the same condition as it was when the roadway was closed. “The road is an asset,” Parker said. “We need to make sure the asset is protected. We don’t want damage to the pavement.”
Once a more formal request is submitted, the board will consider temporarily closing the road.
“Obviously, the repair of the bridge is a high priority for the town, and we’ll do all we can to expedite the request when the time comes,” said Jennings.
Parker’s announcement will likely not sit well with commuters and others who need to access the bridge regularly. The lengthy detour route required since the bridge’s closing has added time and cost to their daily commutes, particularly at a time when gas prices have spiked.
Buses are taking considerably longer to transport Merrimac students to and from the Pentucket Regional District’s secondary school campus, and to drive Groveland and West Newbury students to Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill. Businesses on either side of the river are being impacted as well, with one businessman reporting a 30% drop in sales at his local eatery since the closure.
At one time known as the Merrimack Bridge, the two-lane steel hybrid truss bridge, originally built in 1794, is 812 feet long, with a main span of 192 feet and a 24-foot-wide roadway.
Suggestions from frustrated residents include installations that would preemptively prevent oversized vehicles from using the bridge; a prohibition on all truck traffic; or construction of a new bridge to better accommodate 21st century traffic usage.
