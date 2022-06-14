WEST NEWBURY — The Council on Aging voted to change the name of the West Newbury Senior Center earlier this month and the Select Board followed suit last week.
The new moniker, SAGE Center, is an acronym for social, activities, growth and education. The center is on the ground floor of the 1910 Town Office Building.
“When our Council members brainstormed about a name change and reflected on the aging process, the word ‘sage’ was suggested as a synonym for wisdom,” COA Director Christine Marshall wrote in a memo to the Select Board dated June 2.
The change mirrors similar action taken in other communities that are moving away from the use of the word “senior” and toward use of the words “social” or “community” instead.
Local COA members researched the rebranding and gathered feedback from residents before voting to adopt the new name.
“The senior centers our parents attended 10 to 20 years ago for a low-cost meal have transformed into so much more,“ Marshall said.
A logo to accompany the new name was chosen from among six or seven options Marshall designed with a graphics program. The new logo features a branch of sage leaves above the name and its meaning.
“I think it’s great,” said Chair David Archibald prior to his board’s vote.
In other business, board members discussed a proposed trail at Mill Pond Recreation Area.
Intended to expand access, the town hopes to hold a public meeting this summer so the consultant can present her concept, but then pause the project for a later time to allow for what local officials described as other more pressing projects to continue moving forward.
The board also briefly reviewed its legal obligations related to the care and maintenance of the Quaker and Poorhouse Lane burying grounds – two public, but inactive cemeteries in town.
Construction of the new Page School playground is officially underway with hope for a grand opening in mid-summer, according to Public Works Director Wayne Amaral.
The board issued a thank-you to the Fire Department for its handling of recent fire emergencies, including a four-alarm fire on Middle Street in late May.
