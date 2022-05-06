Passed as a successful state ballot initiative in 1980, Proposition 2½ was enacted in fiscal 1982 and sets a 2.5% limit on the amount of revenue a municipality can raise through real and personal property taxes, called the tax levy limit.
Under Proposition 2½, a municipality’s tax levy limit increases by 2.5% of the prior year’s allocation, annually, as well as by a dollar amount taken from the value of new construction and other new growth in the local tax base.
If a municipality wishes to tax over the 2.5% limit, it must present the matter before voters by way of a ballot initiative.
