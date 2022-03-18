NEWBURYPORT — The Wheelwright Scientific School offers tuition scholarships to Newburyport residents who plan to major in science or engineering post-high school. This includes public and private school graduates who live in Newburyport. Eligible applicants must: live in Newburyport; be a Protestant boy or girl of good character; be accepted at an accredited four-year college; and pursue an education in engineering or the sciences.
Annual awards vary depending on the number of of qualified applicants and funds available each year. Applicants continuing their studies may reapply each year for tuition assistance. In the recent past, more recipients have reapplied throughout their undergraduate years.
To apply, request an application that details the requirements and instructions by emailing: wheelwrightscience@gmail.com. The completed application and associated documents must be submitted by April 15 to John Elwell, president, Wheelwright Scientific School, 266 High St., Newburyport, MA 01950. Elwell also is the president of the Wheelwright Trustees.
William Wheelwright was born in 1798 in Newburyport, the son of a sea captain and merchant trader. By the age of 19, Wheelwright himself became a ship captain, sailing for six years before a shipwreck on the Pacific coast of South America changed his life. Wheelwright lived at a time of technological advancements that saw shipping embrace steam power, railroads connect far-flung places, and technological advances such as telegraph shrinking the world. An entrepreneur and practical thinker, Wheelwright founded the Pacific Steam Navigation Company, built the first railroad and telegraph system in Chile, and brought the allure of technological education and the power of technology to improve the human condition.
In his will, he left funding to create the Wheelwright Scientific School and provide scholarship assistance to those seeking a scientific education. Incorporated in 1882, the school sent its first scholarship applicants to MIT in 1883. By the late 1990s, over 1,500 Newburyport youths got help with their scientific education from the Wheelwright fund, attending a wide range of colleges and universities including MIT, Harvard, University of Massachusetts at Amherst, University of Maine, Purdue University, Colorado School of Mines, University of New Mexico, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, and University of New Hampshire among many others. J.P. Marquand, a Newburyport writer and Pulitzer Prize winner, began his collegiate career by studying chemistry at Harvard with a Wheelwright scholarship.
