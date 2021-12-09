NEWBURYPORT — Local health officials are ramping up clinic efforts to encourage people to get COVID-19 booster vaccine shots.
In Newburyport, the Health Department is hosting a series of COVID-19 booster vaccine clinics in the coming weeks.
The following clinics will be held in the Health Department, located on the lower/basement level of Newburyport City Hall, 60 Pleasant St.:
Monday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 6:20 p.m.; and Monday, Dec. 20, 10 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.
There will also be a clinic Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Newburyport Senior Community Center, 331 High St.
All Newburyport clinics will be giving out the Moderna booster only.
All clinics are by appointment only with no walk-ins accepted. To schedule an appointment, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/health-department/pages/covid-19-booster-clinics.
Adults can also register for one of two Pfizer booster vaccine clinics, hosted by the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative, in West Newbury at the Town Offices Annex, 379 Main St., on Dec. 15 and Dec. 22. Appointments are available between 5 and 8:30 p.m.
To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.wnewbury.org/home/news/links-sign-upcoming-covid-19-booster-vaccine-clinics.
In Salisbury, a vaccination clinic will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Salisbury Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road.
The clinic will offer first, second and third doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the flu shot.
For those seeking a third or booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna, it must be at least six months since the second shot. For those looking to get a J&J booster, it must be at least two months since the last shot.
Eligible people interested in receiving a third dose are asked to speak to their medical provider before attending a clinic. Medical providers may have specific recommendations for their patients, such as stopping a medication before receiving the vaccine. Town clinic staff cannot offer individualized medical guidance.
Registration is required at www.salisburyma.gov. For those without computer access, call the Salisbury Senior Center at 978-462-2412 so a staff member can help schedule the appointment.
COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are also available at a number of local pharmacies with appointments available on their websites.
