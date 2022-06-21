AMESBURY — The John Greenleaf Whittier Home and Museum is preparing to host its first, full summer season in two years with a display of Amesbury Hat Museum hats.
Over 100 of the Amesbury Hat Museum’s Merrimac Hat Company collection had been sitting in storage since 2015.
But, thanks to the work of volunteers Suzanne Cote and her son Shawn, the museum’s hats are now on display on the second floor of the Whittier Home and Museum.
Whittier Home Association President Chris Bryant said in a press release that the “breathtaking” hats are colorful with satin, feathers and beads.
“I am hoping we have many visitors come to enjoy them,” Bryant said.
The museum’s garden will also be the backdrop for monthly poetry readings sponsored by the city’s poet laureate, Ellie O’Leary every fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
The garden will also be the site for “Improve Your Balance” chair yoga classes led by Jennifer Freeman of Pause Yoga, every Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m.
A summer tea is also scheduled for Saturday, July 23 at 2 p.m. and will feature The Romantic Tea Couple, Donna and Ron Lasko giving a presentation on courtship and wedding traditions.
The John Greenleaf Whittier Home and Museum is located at 86 Friend St., and will be open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Private tours can also be booked by calling 978-388-1337.
