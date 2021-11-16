HAVERHILL — Whittier Tech has expanded its hospitality education program to enhance job training and opportunities for students after they graduate.
The school opened its coffee café in mid-September, first to faculty, then to the public. The café, adjacent to the school’s Poet’s Inn restaurant, includes a bakery case, espresso machine, and point-of-sales systems to allow students to learn operations for takeout orders.
Superintendent Maureen Lynch said in a press release that as part of the initiative, students are touring local businesses in the hospitality industry to learn about career paths.
On their first field trip, students visited Briar Barn Inn in Rowley, a farmhouse inn, restaurant and spa. Sarah Boucher, vice president of marketing and communications for the business, led a tour that included a look at guest rooms, the wedding venue, Grove Restaurant, the pool and spa.
Managers of the inn are now working with Whittier’s Hospitality Advisory Board to create an unpaid internship for a sophomore in the fourth quarter of the school year.
“One of our main goals at Whittier Tech is to anticipate market needs and prepare our students to fill those emerging jobs,” Lynch said. “Hospitality instructors Krizstina Perron and Nicole Grupposo have been working diligently, given projected growth in industry, to provide the most opportunities for our graduates. We are especially grateful for this emerging partnership with Briar Barn Inn, which will be a plus for our students.”
Hospitality students said in the release they are benefiting from these new opportunities.
“I really enjoyed interacting with the people and putting smiles on their faces. As long as the public is happy, I am happy,” said Alannah Noone, a sophomore from Salisbury. “Quarter 1, as a sophomore exploring the hospitality track, the opportunities for travel, industry choices and interacting with different people are really appealing.”
“I like the experience of helping customers; at the end of the day, I feel happy,” said Jana Vicioso, a sophomore from Haverhill. “I feel proud of the work I did.”
The café is open for breakfast from 8:30 10 a.m. and for lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., except for Wednesdays, weekends, holidays and during in-school functions.
Offerings include a “daily brew,” weekly pastries and cold lunch options. Patrons can also order from the regular Poet’s Inn menu for hot meals or daily specials.
