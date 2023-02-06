HAVERHILL — Two Whittier Tech faculty members recently attended the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association’s Business of Boating conference.
Marine technology instructor Mike Murray and Director of Community Partnerships Tia Gerber attended the conference Jan. 26 in Foxborough.
Murray attended the conference to connect with industry professionals and businesses to enhance Whittier’s marine technology program for day and evening students.
Murray has taught five semesters of evening education marine technology programs at Whittier, ranging from 75 to 200 hours.
“My vision for the marine technology program with the high school is to train a new generation of technicians that will help fill the gap in the marine trades labor force,” Murray said in a news release.
“Whittier Tech’s strong relationship with Yamaha and the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association gives students both at the high school level and in the evening classes the ability to train on the newest technologies found in the industry and a good path for employment,” he added.
Gerber presented on a panel titled Workforce Solutions Within the Recreational Boating Industry: Educational Panel Discussion Focused on Supporting School Programs Around the State alongside colleagues from Bunker Hill and Cape Cod community colleges. Gerber spoke about how vocational schools and the marine industry can collaborate to fill the needs of the industry and provide students with a high-quality learning experience, the release said.
Through the marine technology pathway, students learn how to operate, maintain, repair, rebuild and install onboard systems.
They also learn about hull maintenance and repair, marine canvas fabrication and repair, gas and diesel engine operation and repair, and welding and precision metal fabrication.
Support for Whittier’s marine technology program is provided by the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association, donations from Yamaha and employer partnerships.
“Our marine technology evening education program is one of our most popular course options for adults, and we were pleased to go to this event and network with those who support these students,” Gerber said. “Employers in the marine industry are eager to work with us to help build their workforce. These partnerships are incredibly worthwhile and we’re excited to continue to work with area businesses and see our students succeed.”
Whittier aims to address workforce challenges in the recreational boating industry by training skilled workers through evening and day programs.
The recreational boating industry in Massachusetts has an economic impact of $4.4 billion and employs more than 20,000 people, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association.
But there is a substantial workforce shortage in the industry, both in Massachusetts and nationwide, the release said.
To learn more about Whittier’s day or evening marine technology program, email Gerber at tgerber@whittiertech.org.
