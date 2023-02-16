HAVERHILL — Superintendent Maureen Lynch recently announced that Whittier Tech will open its Athletic Hall of Fame this fall and is seeking nominations.
“I am thrilled Whittier Tech will be honoring our student athletes," Lynch said in a news release. “The Hall of Fame is a great way to recognize their accomplishments and excellence, and there is no better time to begin than our 50th anniversary year."
Inductees will be recognized at a dinner Oct. 13 at Haverhill County Club. Creation of the Hall of Fame coincides with the 50th anniversary of Whittier Tech, which opened in 1973.
Students, teams, coaches and those who make significate contributions to athletics such as boosters, trainers or administrators are eligible for nomination.
To be inducted, student athletes, coaches or contributors must be nominated by a member of the community.
Community members who would like to nominate a student athlete can do so by filling out a nomination form on the school website.
Members of Whittier Tech athletics can be nominated for a variety of categories that represent their commitment to athletics, academics and leadership within the school community.
Categories for nominations include:
Athlete: Athletes will be eligible for nomination to the Hall of Fame (for membership) any time after the fifth year of graduation.
Nominees must have earned a varsity letter in a sport they played for at least two years. Candidates will be chosen based on outstanding play, integrity, sportsmanship, character and contribution to the team or teams on which they played. Athletes will be inducted if they receive a majority vote from the selection committee.
Coach: Coach nominees must have coached at least five years at the school. Coaches are eligible for induction five years after leaving the position for which they were nominated.
Coaches will be inducted if they receive a majority vote from the selection committee members.
Significant contributor: Any administrator, athletic trainer, game official or school supporter whose activities have resulted in a service, qualified as outstanding, or shown dedication to and helped support or bring recognition to the school's athletic programs. Significant contributors will be inducted if they receive a majority vote from selection committee members.
Team: An athletic team’s eligibility will be based upon the team's success. Teams are eligible for induction after the fifth year of graduation.
A team shall be inducted if receiving a majority vote from the selection committee members.
A 12-member board of directors will review the nominations and select the inductees.
For more information on the Athletic Hall of Fame, contact Athletic Director Kevin Bradley at bwilliams@whittiertech.org. A deadline for nomination papers will be released at a later date.
