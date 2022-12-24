HAVERHILL — Whittier Tech has been named a “distinguished school” by a national organization for exceptional student achievement.
Whittier Tech is one of up to 100 schools throughout the country being recognized this year by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators.
The National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program highlights qualifying federally funded schools for making significant improvements for their students. The Elementary and Secondary Education Act, or ESEA, provides additional resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public elementary and secondary education.
Whittier Tech was one of two schools nominated for the honor by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Schools may earn the designation for excellence in one of three categories. Whittier Tech is being honored for excellence in serving special populations of students, including those who are homeless, migrants and English learners. About 50.5% of Whittier Tech students fall within the special population category.
Whittier Tech works to support these students through unique classes, including an inclusionary special education program, early college programs, and extracurricular clubs and activities that support the social-emotional needs of students, according to a news release.
Students also participate in an advisory program twice a month in which they discuss time management, goal setting, self-advocacy skills and mindfulness.
Students also have the opportunity to participate in cooperative education after completing two years in their chosen pathway, which gives them trade experience at a real workplace before they graduate.
School Superintendent Maureen Lynch was pleased that Whittier Tech received the honor.
“We are honored to be recognized for success in serving special student populations,” Lynch said. “Every student, regardless of background, has a right to succeed academically and socially, and we are committed to providing this type of positive and supportive environment at Whittier Tech.
“This honor is shared amongst all our faculty, staff and community members who work to support our students each and every day,” she added.
Whittier Tech will be recognized along with other honorees at the National ESEA Conference in Indianapolis in February.
Schools are honored with a commemorative award package, a dedicated section on the ESEA Network website, and a special presentation at the national ESEA conference.
Throughout the conference, select sessions will feature stories of success from distinguished schools, highlighting the work they have done to make significant improvements for their students.
