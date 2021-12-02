HAVERHILL – With the aid of a state program aimed at protecting endangered species, Whittier Tech students are raising two baby Blanding’s turtles during this school year.
Pinky and Shelldon arrived at Whittier Tech in October through a program operated by the state Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, according to a press release from the school. The Parker River Clean Water Association in Byfield, supported by grants from the Massachusetts Natural Heritage Endangered Species Program and the Mass Environmental Trust, collected turtle hatchlings along the upper Parker River for care.
Blanding’s are considered among the most endangered freshwater turtles in the Northeast.
Pinky and Shelldon live in science teacher Ryan Burke’s room in a tank with shallow, clear standing water and abundant aquatic vegetation, replicating their natural habitat. Students clean the tank once every two weeks, record the turtles’ growth and weight, and share data with other participating schools.
In their first month at the school the turtles have grown 6 millimeters and 10 grams.
“They are clearly very comfortable here at Whittier,” according to Burke, who is advisor to the Environmental Club, which has taken a leading role in the turtle project.
Come spring, Pinky and Shelldon will be released into the wild where they will be tracked and monitored by the state.
“The turtles have quickly become part of the Whittier community,” School Superintendent Maureen Lynch said in the release. “The students love them. The real benefit is that our students are seeing how they can take an active role in saving our environment, and in ensuring that an endangered species will grow and eventually thrive.”
