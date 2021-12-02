Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.