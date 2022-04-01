SALISBURY - Ninety-eight percent of wildfires are caused by people. That sobering fact provided by the State Fire Marshal's Office comes as the office sees the number of outdoor fires rising across New England.
“The snow has melted away and there’s plenty of dry vegetation and leaves to act as tinder. Combined with low humidity and high winds, these conditions make it easy for fires to start and very difficult for firefighters to contain them.” State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said.
A common cause of brush fires is open burnings that get out of control due to a sudden wind change that makes it impossible to control an open burn, according to state officials.
According to Department of Conservation & Recreation data, there were more than 1,100 wild land fires on non-federal land in Massachusetts last year, which burned more than 1,600 acres.
State officials are asking residents to use caution and common sense when conducting open burning, cooking on the barbecue, extinguishing smoking materials, or riding ATVs in wooded areas.
Open burning is governed by state law. In communities where it is allowed, the season ends on May 1. A permit from the local fire department is required in advance, and these permits can be rescinded. Burning can only take place when both air quality and fire conditions are acceptable.
Here are some tips to conduct open burning safely:
- Burn between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. with a permit from the fire warden (usually the local fire chief).
- Burn only when air quality is acceptable for burning. Local authorities will call the MassDEP Air Quality Hotline at (800) 882-1497 or visit MassAir Online to find out if it is.
- Burn only on your own property as close as possible to the source of material to be burned, at least 75 feet away from all dwellings and away from utility lines.
- Have fire suppression tools handy. Keep a fire extinguisher or charged garden hose nearby, along with a shovel and a rake.
- An adult must constantly monitor the fire. Leaving burning unattended is a reason to revoke burning permits.
- Use paper and kindling to start a fire and progressively add larger pieces of wood. Parts of a leftover Christmas tree may also be used.
- Never use gasoline, kerosene, or any other flammable liquid to start a fire. The risk of injury in these cases is too high.
- Burn one small pile at a time and slowly add to it. This will help keep the fire from getting out of control.
- Burn the fire down to the coals, drown them with water, spread them out, and then drown them again. Completely extinguish the fire before leaving.
