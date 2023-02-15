NEWBURYPORT — Organist Wesley Hall performs Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 26 Pleasant St., in the second of three concerts in the Jean C. Wilson Music Series.
The concerts will be presented online and in person.
Hall, who has a passion for translating the music of the past into the context of today’s audience, will present a program featuring works of three composers, Dieterich Buxtehude, Connor Chee and Robert Schumann.
As a solo artist and a collaborator, his performances have been heard across the U.S., Canada and Europe. Hall was recognized in 2016 by Diapason magazine as a “20 Under 30” leader in organ, harpsichord and sacred music, according to a news release.
He is passionate about helping young musicians achieve their greatest aspirations, and serves regularly as a competition juror and teaches students through private lessons and public masterclasses. Hall is the minister of music and the arts at First Baptist Church of Worcester.
The Jean C. Wilson Music Series is named for a founder and the director of the music series for 28 years. In the beginning, the First Religious Society’s chamber music series was designed to be a relief from winter, a time when there was little music presented in Newburyport.
Through the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, the music series typically offers three or four concerts in the winter.
Suggested donations are $20, $10 for seniors, children and students free. For more information, go to frsuu.org/jean-wilson-music-series or call 978-465-0602, ext. 401.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.