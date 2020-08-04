Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early. Then clearing after midnight. Low 69F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early. Then clearing after midnight. Low 69F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.