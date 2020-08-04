While the center of Tropical Storm Isaias is not projected to hit Massachusetts directly, residents should still stay home or stay inside whenever possible Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning because the storm could bring significant winds and flash flooding, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.
Current National Weather Service tracking indicates the storm will likely sideswipe Massachusetts as it travels northeast through New York toward Canada.
Western Massachusetts will see the most significant rainfall in the state, Baker said, with two to four inches forecast in the Berkshires and flash flood warnings in parts of the region. The eastern part of the state will see less rain, he said, but will still be battered by wind gusts of 40 to 60 miles per hour, which will topple trees and could cause power outages.
The NWS also issued a tornado watch Tuesday afternoon for all of Massachusetts effective until 9 p.m.
Baker said utility companies have been pre-staging crews in areas along the coast and on the islands to prepare for outages. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is also working with both the NWS and utility companies to monitor the storm.
"Statewide, we expect the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes to be impacted by both the wind and the rain," Baker told reporters Tuesday. "So if you're going out, you should take it very slow."
~ Chris Lisinski/SHNS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.