AMESBURY — “Read for a Better World” is the theme of Amesbury Public Library’s virtual Winter Reading Program.
Through March 15, participants of all ages can earn virtual badges by logging their reading time, reading about certain topics or completing activities.
Participants who complete the challenge (earning six or more badges) can claim a completion prize March 15 for a sweet local treat.
Children from prekindergarten to fourth grade will be able to earn a free book by completing the program online or on paper at their school libraries.
Teens will be able to pick up a mug and recipes to bake microwave mug cakes. Raffle prizes will be awarded to all ages, including puzzles, board games and cozy blankets.
Registration can be easily done on the library website or with the Beanstack app. Participants can also ask for a paper version as well. The program is free to anyone who would like to participate.
Throughout this time, the Youth Services Department will offer make-and-take projects for children, craft activity programs for teens, and takeout storytime kits for ages 2 to 6 years old and takeaway reading kits for first- through fourth-graders.
Families with young children can participate in the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” challenge.
Check the Amesbury Public Library website calendar for programs and registration as well adult virtual programs at www.amesburylibrary.org.
For more information on the adult program, contact reference@amesburylibrary.org. For the youth programs, contact ys@amesburylibrary.org.
