NEWBURYPORT — Sleet, freezing rain and snow Friday made for dangerous driving throughout the day prompting schools' leaders and government officials to close buildings and cancel classes. Rapidly changing conditions played havoc on motorists as roads transformed into sheets of ice in places before public works crews were able to respond.
School districts across Greater Newburyport announced closures the night before and by Friday morning it was announced that all state courts were closed for the day. City halls in Newburyport and Amesbury were also shuttered Friday leading to mostly empty roads.
Newburyport police Marshal Mark Murray said that by 10 a.m. there has been "a few" car accidents due to slick roads.
"Drive carefully if you need to go out," Murray said.
Newburyport Department of Public Services Director Anthony Furnari said his crew chemically treated streets before the storm.
"But with the covering of snow and slush we are calling in all equipment to scrape all roads, sidewalks, parking lots and schools before all temperatures drop," Furnari said.
Furnari asked motorists to have patience and drive slow.
"We are out there doing our best," Furnari said.
Caitlin Thayer, with the Amesbury mayor's office, said the Department of Public Works treated roads early Friday morning and by 10 a.m. 20 pieces of equipment were conducting "some cleaning." Police Chief Craig Bailey and Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush reported no car accidents by mid-morning, she added.
Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas said the roads were "not great" but reported no accidents in his community as of 10 a.m.
"I hope everyone stays put that doesn’t have to be out," Dumas said.
West Newbury police Chief Jeffrey Durand said that by mid-morning there were no crashes on what he called "generally slick roads," but said pockets of Main Street were flooded.
What is making this storm tricky for meteorologists is that a 1 degree temperature shift can lead to different forms of precipitation. Warm air above the surface can, depending on the exact temperature, either melt falling snow or produce sleet and freezing rain. And that is what took place Friday morning, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Simpson.
Simpson said freezing rain and sleet should stop by 5 or 6 p.m. with light snowfall taking place later. All precipitation should be over by midnight.
"What we're concerned about is flash freezing throughout the evening commute," Simpson said.
Sunny skies return by Saturday afternoon but it will remain cold. Overnight lows will fall to the teens while Saturday's high temperatures will not climb above the mid-20s. By Sunday morning, temperatures will plummet to the single digits, according to Simpson.
"The weekend is definitely cold," Simpson said.
