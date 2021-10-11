AMESBURY — A coven of local witches will haunt downtown when Bryony & Birch Studio presents its fourth monthly Porch Fest on Friday.
Katie Cavic, a licensed hairstylist and yoga instructor, opened Bryony & Birch Studio on Main Street in December.
She said her two-story studio provides health, beauty and wellness services with a full-service hair salon upstairs, as well as a photo studio downstairs featuring in-house photographer Kate Donovan.
“Amesbury is a very unique place where it brings in these artists and these people with talent,” Cavic said. “It reminds me a lot of when I lived in Cambridge and saw people from all walks of life. This place really draws in a wide variety of people.”
Opening a new business on the New Hampshire border is never easy but, doing so in the midst of a global pandemic, can make it even more difficult. But Cavic said she decided to bring a little bit of her experience living in Cambridge to Amesbury and have fun in the process.
“There was a porch fest that happened every weekend when I was in the city and there would be live music playing on people’s porches,” Cavic said. “So you could just wander through the neighborhoods and I thought this would be a very cool thing to do here.”
Bryony & Birch established its monthly Porch Fest this summer, which includes artisan tables, live music and food trucks. The event on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. will be its fourth edition, The Witches of Porch Fest.
“It is a place to come and enjoy live music, shop local, have some food and drinks,” Cavic said.
The Witches of Porch Fest will be emceed by Michael Bernier, and will include a costume contest that will see some interesting characters in attendance.
Amesbury resident Billie McLane has been part of a group of some 10 local women who have spent more than a decade dressing up in witch costumes each October. As might be expected, they will be headed to Porch Fest.
“We’ve been part of the Witches Night Out in Newburyport,” McClain said. “Some of us are spooky, some of us are scary. We usually have a theme. We have been sea witches and woodland witches. Pick a season, there’s usually a theme.”
Cavic said she is happy to have the witches on the way to her Porch Fest.
Each family-friendly Porch Fest is free of charge and offers a raffle that benefits a local nonprofit organization or charity.
The last three Porch Fests have raised about $1,000 for the Amesbury Cultural Council, Lucy’s Love Bus and Caden’s Crusaders. Cavic said the Tough Warrior Princesses will receive the raffle proceeds this month.
On the web: https://bryonyandbirchstudio.com/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
