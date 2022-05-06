GROVELAND — The people have spoken and no Proposition 2½ override will be on the warrant for the May 23 Town Meeting.
Voters rejected a $426,838 Proposition 2½ override to fully fund its $10.7 million Pentucket Regional School District assessment by a 1,454 to 886 vote at the annual town election Monday.
Groveland is joined by West Newbury and Merrimac in the regional school district and two of the three towns needed to approve of the district’s proposed $49.2 million operating budget in order for it pass.
Had the Groveland override passed at town election, the matter would also need approval at the May 23 Town Meeting.
But Town Administrator Rebecca Oldham said the Board of Selectmen has decided not to place the $426,838 Proposition 2 ½ override on the Town Meeting warrant, and will seek approval of a $10.3 million school allocation instead.
The Town Meeting warrant is scheduled to be posted on Friday, May 6.
Oldham said the town is looking at making roughly $105,000 in operational cuts to its $21 million operating budget and will also not be filling a pair of vacant administrative positions, namely a planning assistant and an administrative coordinator position, to meet the proposed $10.3 million school line item.
Merrimac passed a $470,000 Proposition 2½ override to fund its $9.6 million Pentucket assessment at the annual Town Meeting April 25, but the measure was rejected by a 594-502 vote at Monday’s town election.
Pentucket Superintendent Justin Bartholomew told The Daily News Wednesday that his School Committee is expected to meet on Tuesday, May 10, to discuss potential funding scenarios, which could include a smaller Proposition 2½ override which would require passage at a special town election in Merrimac.
West Newbury has indicated it will support its full $7.7 million Pentucket assessment as part of its $18 million operating budget, which will be put before voters at a May 14 Town Meeting.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
