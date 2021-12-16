NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s 2021-22 season of live matinee radio broadcasts continues Saturday with a treat for the holiday season, Mozart's "The Magic Flute."
This classic operatic fairy tale, sung in English and under two hours long, is ideal for listeners of all ages.
Maestro Jane Glover leads a cast headed by Matthew Polenzani and Hera Hyesang Park as Tamino and Pamina, a prince and princess on a journey to love and light; Rolando Villazón in a noteworthy network role debut as the birdcatcher Papageno; Morris Robinson as the high priest Sarastro; and Kathryn Lewek as the fierce Queen of the Night.
The broadcast can be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about Met broadcasts.
