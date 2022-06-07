NEWBURY — A Wilmington woman arrested Sunday afternoon after making a scene with local police as Bob Lobster patrons watched was arraigned on charges of resisting arrest and drunken driving Monday in Newburyport District Court.
Gwen Evans, 51, of Loumac Road hit a car parked at the Plum Island Boulevard eatery’s lot minutes earlier, according to court records.
When Officer Stephen Smith arrived about 5:30 p.m., Evans was in the back lot walking her dog. The officer asked if she was the one who had crunched into a Honda CRV minutes earlier, to which Evans said she was.
Smith asked to see her driver’s license but when she walked to her car, she lost her balance and put her hand on it to stabilize herself. As she handed the license to Smith, the officer could tell she had been drinking and asked if she had been. The woman responded that she had “one beer,” but quickly changed her story saying she does not drink when she is with her dog.
Smith pointed out her contradictory statements which prompted her to say, “I said, I don’t drink. Are you stupid?” Smith wrote in his report
Smith called the station for back-up, prompting Sgt. Jason DaCunha to respond. He then asked Evans to perform a series of field sboriety tests, but Evans became livid when the officer asked her to put her dog in the car.
“I explained to Evans that the only reason I wanted the dog in the car is so that it wouldn’t get hit by a car in the busy parking lot while we focused on the tests, and that she can’t take the tests while holding the leash,” Smith wrote in his report.
Eventually, Smith asked an emergency medical technician at the scene to hold the leash. The EMT was there to evaluate the driver of the car who had been clipped by Evans as she entered the parking lot a few minutes earlier. The other driver did not need medical attention.
“As soon as (the EMT) touched the leash, Evans became irate again and forcefully grabbed the leash from my hand,” Smith wrote.
Eventually, DaCunha arrived and was given the leash. Evans failed the tests and was told she was to be arrested for drunken driving.
“Evans advised this officer I was a moron and that I had no reason to arrest her because she wasn’t in her car when I got there and that she doesn’t have the keys. Evans then began yelling to people walking by trying to enjoy their dinner,” Smith reported.
“I told Evans to stop yelling at people who were minding their business. Evans then yelled ‘(expletive) you’ and tried to twist her elbow out of my grasp.”
Smith was able to corral Evans and press her body against the back of her car. With DaCunha’s help, they placed her in a police cruiser. Police found four empty nips of Fireball whisky in her car.
Once at the station, Evans continued resisting. At one point, she was able to slip out of one of the cuffs and used the free arm to escape.
“We brought Evans to the ground with minimal force, and were able to re-secure the handcuffs,” Smith wrote.
A check of Evans’ record showed she had been charged with drunken driving in 2017 out of Woburbn District Court, making Sunday’s charge a second offense.
At Monday’s arraignment, Judge Allen Swan released her on personal recognizance and ordered her to return to court Aug. 4 for a pretrial hearing.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.