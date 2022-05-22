BYFIELD — Local and state police are investigating what caused a motorist to crash into a farmstand Saturday afternoon, killing one person and injuring two others.
Newbury police Chief John Lucey said a local middle-aged woman was killed when the car speeding in reverse hit the Sforza Family Farm stand around 3:35 p.m. Two others, including a juvenile, were injured — one of them seriously enough to be flown to a Boston-area hospital via medical helicopter.
The motorist, described as a middle-aged local resident, remained on the scene and was very distraught, he said.
"Everyone is being very cooperative," Lucey said.
Lucey did not immediately release the names of the dead woman or the injured people out of respect for their families. He also would not say if the woman who died was an employee.
The crash happened near the check out area of the farmstand.
The family-owned farmstand is located on Chute Road near the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center. Several people watched in horror as the car crashed into the farm stand, Lucey said.
"This is about as bad as it gets," he said.
Multiple social media posts indicated that at least one of the victims was trapped underneath the car and had to be extricated by first responders.
Georgetown firefighters assisted local firefighters and police at the scene.
Lucey and his officers are working with the state police's accident reconstruction team to determine what caused the driver to crash into the farmstand and whether charges are warranted.
No charges against the driver who hit the people have been filed, police said on Saturday afternoon. The driver is cooperating with police, according to a broadcast report Saturday evening.
"Right now we're in the investigative stage," Lucey said.
