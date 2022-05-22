BYFIELD — Local police have identified the victim of a fatal crash at a farmstand as 47-year-old Susan Sforza Nico of Seabrook.
Newbury police Chief John Lucey said Sunday afternoon that Nico was an employee at Sforza Family Farm and a member of the Sforza family. Two others were injured when a driver, for reasons still unknown, crashed into the farmstand Saturday afternoon.
Lucey said Nico was killed when the vehicle hit the farmstand while in reverse about 3:35 p.m. The two injured victims are a 57-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl. The crash occurred at Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center.
The man and girl were transported to area hospitals. The girl was then flown from Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport to Boston Children’s Hospital via medical helicopter.
“Their conditions have stabilized,” Lucey said.
The driver, described as a 70-year-old woman, remained at the accident scene and was very distraught, he said.
“Everyone is being very cooperative,” Lucey said.
The crash happened near the checkout area.
The family owned farmstand is on Chute Road. Several people watched in horror as the crashed occurred, Lucey said.
“This is about as bad as it gets,” Lucey said.
Multiple social media posts indicated that at least one of the victims was trapped underneath the vehicle and had to be extricated by first responders.
Georgetown firefighters assisted local firefighters and police.
Lucey and his officers are working with the state police accident reconstruction team to determine what caused the driver to crash into the farmstand and whether charges are warranted.
No charges have been filed against the driver, police said.
The driver is cooperating with police, according to a broadcast report Saturday evening.
“Right now, we’re in the investigative stage,” Lucey said.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
