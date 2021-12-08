MERRIMAC — A new exhibit, “wARTs,” or “words and arts” is now open in the Merrimac Public Library Meeting Room.
A reception, open to the public, will take place Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. The monthly open mic meeting will follow from 6 to 8 p.m.
The show closes Jan. 8 at 6 p.m.
Visit the exhibit at 86 W. Main St. on Mondays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit www.merrimaclibrary.org.
