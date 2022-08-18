Some time ago, I shared with you a list of venereal terms for groups of birds such as a “charm of goldfinches” and a “murder of crows.”
On one of the birding listserves, some lists of fun descriptions of birds have appeared. I have selected my favorites to share with you today:
A hood of robins
A litter of catbirds
A ridicule of mockingbirds
A nebula of starlings
An alphabet of jays
A maniac of ravens
A garage sale of juncos
A W.C. fielding of chickadees
A frankincense of murres
A suite of bitterns
An album of rock wrens
A tankful of petrels
A Ulysses of brant
An 8×10 of glossy ibis.
A shishkebab of skuas
A coronation of emperor geese
A drift of snow geese
A timber of wood ducks
A wave of surf scoters
An asylum of common loons
A brass of horned grebes
A triangle of Bermuda petrels
A tart of American bitterns
An illusion of merlins
An hilarity of laughing gulls
An applause of clapper rails
A dune of sandhill cranes
A haze of purple sandpipers
A ladle of spoonbills
A mint of Franklin’s gulls
A glimmer of northern flickers
An oxymoron of greater pewees
A tickle of ivory gulls
A dagwood of sandwich terns
A workshop of elf owls
A pilot of palm warblers
A range of ovenbirds
A tinkling of Bell’s vireos
A hangover of red-eyed vireos
A derby of Kentucky warblers
A fifth of wild turkeys
A tanning of bronzed cowbirds
A lamentation of mourning warblers
A lettering of scarlet tanagers
An oxidation of rusty blackbirds
A chain of bobolinks
A paddling of red-tails.
And one for the Red Sox: An outfield of flycatchers!
Steve Grinley is the owner of Bird Watcher’s Supply and Gift at the Route 1 traffic circle in Newburyport. Email him at Birdwsg@comcast.net, or view website: www.birdwatcherssupplyandgifts.com.
