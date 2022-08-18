Some time ago, I shared with you a list of venereal terms for groups of birds such as a “charm of goldfinches” and a “murder of crows.”

On one of the birding listserves, some lists of fun descriptions of birds have appeared. I have selected my favorites to share with you today:

A hood of robins

A litter of catbirds

A ridicule of mockingbirds

A nebula of starlings

An alphabet of jays

A maniac of ravens

A garage sale of juncos

A W.C. fielding of chickadees

A frankincense of murres

A suite of bitterns

An album of rock wrens

A tankful of petrels

A Ulysses of brant

An 8×10 of glossy ibis.

A shishkebab of skuas

A coronation of emperor geese

A drift of snow geese

A timber of wood ducks

A wave of surf scoters

An asylum of common loons

A brass of horned grebes

A triangle of Bermuda petrels

A tart of American bitterns

An illusion of merlins

An hilarity of laughing gulls

An applause of clapper rails

A dune of sandhill cranes

A haze of purple sandpipers

A ladle of spoonbills

A mint of Franklin’s gulls

A glimmer of northern flickers

An oxymoron of greater pewees

A tickle of ivory gulls

A dagwood of sandwich terns

A workshop of elf owls

A pilot of palm warblers

A range of ovenbirds

A tinkling of Bell’s vireos

A hangover of red-eyed vireos

A derby of Kentucky warblers

A fifth of wild turkeys

A tanning of bronzed cowbirds

A lamentation of mourning warblers

A lettering of scarlet tanagers

An oxidation of rusty blackbirds

A chain of bobolinks

A paddling of red-tails.

And one for the Red Sox: An outfield of flycatchers!

Steve Grinley is the owner of Bird Watcher’s Supply and Gift at the Route 1 traffic circle in Newburyport. Email him at Birdwsg@comcast.net, or view website: www.birdwatcherssupplyandgifts.com.

