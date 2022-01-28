This Saturday’s storm is predicted to bring heavy snow, high winds and frigid temperatures.
Winter storms can be a challenge for many of us. Storms can be particularly hard on birds.
The birds seem to know when a storm is approaching as they flock to the feeders in the days before the storm. They are fueling up to sustain themselves through the worst of it.
It seems that they can predict the weather with more certainty than our best-trained meteorologists.
Birds are supplementing their natural food with the seed and suet at your feeders. The availability of feeder food makes it a bit easier for them, especially right before and after a storm when natural food supplies may be covered with snow or caked in ice.
So it is important to go out right after a storm and clear the feeders of snow and ice.
With the predicted blizzard conditions that we may experience, the snow is being blown horizontally and even the best of feeders get covered and clogged with snow.
Be sure to scrape away all the snow and ice, especially from the perch areas and around the feeding ports on the feeders. I have often had to scrape the snow off the suet and hanging seed cakes more than once because of the blowing snow.
In addition to seed and suet, you can put out some fruit for the fruit-eating birds, including robins, bluebirds and mockingbirds. Bluebirds enjoy crumbled suet, especially peanut or insect suet, on a platform or dish feeder.
If you have plantings in your yard such as crab apple, winterberry or holly, they may attract cedar waxwings, wintering hermit thrushes or catbirds, which will feast on the natural fruit.
I have had a number of customers tell me that they have had bluebirds at their heated bird bath. A heated bird bath will draw many birds to it, as fresh water is essentially unavailable with these frigid temperatures.
Even birds that don’t normally visit feeders may take advantage of the open water. COVID and the supply chain had literally stopped the flow of heated baths to suppliers and retailers for the past year or more. But that is finally easing with more baths becoming available.
At the height of the storms, and during these long, frigid New England nights, birds seek shelter wherever they can find it.
Some choose thickets, brush piles, evergreens, rhododendron, or other sheltering shrubs and trees. Some will crowd into cavities in trees, buildings and other structures to keep warm.
You can help the birds by putting up roosting boxes or roosting pockets where birds can huddle to keep warm. Birds also use nesting boxes for roosting, so if you have birdhouses around your yard that you have left up for the winter, these will provide added shelter at night for the birds.
You can add grasses, cotton or dryer lint to the boxes to add further insulation for the birds, but if it gets wet inside, you will have to change it out.
A West Newbury resident had a bird cam in one of her bluebird nesting boxes that she monitored during the spring and summer.
She kept the nesting box up during the winter but rolled up the cord from the camera to store for the winter. One winter, she saw the bluebirds checking out the box and decided to hook the camera back up to her TV.
Because the camera had infrared, she could watch what transpired in the house at night.
The first night, five bluebirds were jockeying for position in the birdhouse, fighting one another until two got expelled. She watched the remaining three bluebirds hunker down for the night.
She watched the next night and all five bluebirds came to terms, huddling together in the one box. They must have figured out that the body heat of five was better than three!
Steve Grinley is the owner of Bird Watcher’s Supply and Gift at the Route 1 traffic circle in Newburyport. Email him at Birdwsg@comcast.net. On the web: www.birdwatcherssupplyandgifts.com.
