ROWLEY — Rowley Public Library is hosting the work of local artist Carol Holcroft.
Holcroft is strongly influenced by works of art represented by abstract expressionism and impressionism, along with artists of the Color Field Movement, according to a press release.
Her work has been accepted into national and regional juried and nonjuried shows at Rockport Art Association and Museum, New Hampshire Art Association, Marblehead Art Association, and the Newburyport Art Association, along with exhibitions at Charles Fine Art Gallery.
She has been a resident of Merrimac for more than 30 years. Her display will be at the library, 141 Main St., through October.
For more information, call 978-948-2850.
