WEST NEWBURY — Problems with extreme erosion and sediment caused by stormwater runoff at a condominium development on a hill off Main Street has prompted the Planning Board to revisit regulations governing the disturbance or creation of steep slopes.
Initially raised by Planning Board member Brian Murphey, the issue topped a priorities list the board was discussing during a meeting earlier this month. As the availability of buildable tracts of land continues to decrease, builders are seeking ways to utilize properties that are less than optimal.
“The runoff issues were predictable … . We need to learn from this,” Murphey said during discussion of a cease-and-desist order placed on work at 87 Main St. earlier this year when the installation of three side-by-side duplex condominiums disrupted a significant slope toward the back of the property.
The property was an ANR parcel — meaning approval from the board was not required. Repeated problems with stormwater runoff from the lot farthest from Main Street affecting the other two lots — as well as wetlands on and off the site, caused the town’s building inspector and the Conservation Commission to shut the project down until the issues were satisfactorily resolved.
“Steep slopes have created a big problem,” said Chair Tim Cronin, who agreed with Murphey’s suggestion to consider amending zoning bylaws governing permitting reviews.
“My interest primarily came from seeing what has happened at 87 Main St.,” Murphey said, stressing that a slope review mechanism built into the regulations would provide the building inspector an extra tool when another "by right" project comes up.
Regulating the types of allowable disturbances — caused by activities such as tree removal on and around slopes — would be a good starting point, planners agreed. Ensuring a proper slope for driveways is also important.
“Fifteen percent is the steepest you want to go and 15% is awfully steep,” said board member Ray Cook, a civil engineer and associate professor of engineering at the University of New Hampshire. The driveway leading to Page Elementary School has a slope of about 6 to 8%, Cook noted.
As part of the board’s information gathering, Cook offered to capture photos of familiar slopes in town to give the public some perspective. Murphey will obtain recommendations on possible helpful regulations from Building Inspector Sam Joslin and Town Planner Leah Zambernardi will check with her regional planning contacts.
Tree Committee Chair Fred Chanania suggested a requirement that a professional arborist be included in the development’s initial planning. Maximizing retention of natural vegetation, using native species, and avoiding invasive species were proposed. The possibility was raised of using a tree replacement protocol for developers.
Other items on the priority list include: updates to Planning Board application forms, fees, and other possible amendments to Planning Board and subdivision regulations; and a continued review and update of the zoning blaw, with particular emphasis on tools to provide more incentives for affordable housing, accessory units and open space preservation development.
