NEWBURYPORT — Historian Anthony Guerriero will visit “The Morning Show” on Dec. 16 to explain what really happened during the legendary “Christmas Truce” that took place on the fields of Flanders and France in 1914, the first year of World War I.
For a few brief hours on Christmas, soldiers on both sides of the Western Front laid down their arms, emerged from the trenches, serenaded one another with carols, shared food and played soccer. It was unofficial, and afterward was met with strong disapproval from officers.
Many, perhaps most, of the thousands of soldiers who celebrated Christmas together in 1914 never lived to witness the return of peace after the armistice of November 1918.
The truce was described as magical by those who survived to tell the story. Even The Wall Street Journal observed at the time that “What appears from the winter fog and misery is a Christmas story, a fine Christmas story that is, in truth, the most faded and tattered of adjectives: inspiring.”
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and live streams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, scroll down the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
