NEWBURYPORT – Yankee Homecoming, the city’s signature summer event, was canceled Monday as the city and the country try to stem the spread of COVID-19.
“Sadly, the Yankee Homecoming Board of Directors have come to the realization that this year’s activities will not go on as planned,” Yankee Homecoming President Dennis Palazzo said in a statement posted on its Facebook page late Monday morning.
The decision comes as the city announced it was cancelling all public events until further notice.
“We can all use a pick-me-up right now. One thing is for certain – even though Yankee Homecoming won’t proceed as normal this year, we will continue raising the spirit and pride of Newburyport,” Palazzo said.
Mayor Donna Holaday said the Board of Health voted Thursday night to not only cancel Yankee Homecoming but to hold off on approving any public events until further notice.
“Like anything, it can be changed,” Holaday said. “In terms of how we look at the fall, I think we have to move slowly and see what happens.”
Holaday characterized the Board of Health’s decision as a worse-case scenario.
“I’m hoping we can adjust these guidelines,” Holaday said.
The week-long Yankee Homecoming began in 1958 and takes place in the last week of July into early August. Among its marquee events are a road race, fireworks show, bed race, closing parade and Olde Fashioned Sunday.
Over the decades, it has has evolved into a major revenue stream for local businesses and restaurants, the city and regional non-profits. Its cancellation is sure to significantly impact all those who count on it for financial support.
“It’s going to be tough because it gets so many people in the city. It’s just a sign of the times, unfortunately,” Mark Iannuccillo, Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry vice president, said.
According to Palazzo, the Yankee Homecoming Board of Directors will “will find a way to help the businesses, nonprofits and organizations in our community during this time of uncertainty.”
“Currently, our Yankee Homecoming Gives Back Program is coordinating a food drive in an effort to support our local food shelters and help people in our community who are really in need during this economic crisis. Next we will expand our efforts by sending uplifting notes to our seniors in nursing homes and those that are home bound,” Palazzo said.
Holaday conceded that there was little public awareness of what turned out to be an extremely important meeting.
“There could have been better outreach,” she said.
The Board of Health’s May 7 agenda posted on its website on May 4 refers to a discussion regarding ”Festivals and events (Yankee Homecoming, H. S. Graduation, etc.),” but nothing that would have hinted votes of such magnitude could be forthcoming.
Even Holaday said she only heard of the agenda item shortly before the meeting and “jumped on the Zoom call” referring to the online video conferencing site.
Health Director Frank Giacalone said the Board of Health unanimously voted to cancel Yankee Homecoming and to postpone all events until further notice.
Ward 6 City Councilor Byron Lane called it a “head-scratcher” as to why it took days before news of the votes reached him and most city residents.
“It definitely concerns me. I don’t have any communication on that. I can’t find it anywhere. I’m hoping to get some clarity today,” Lane said, referring to Monday night’s City Council meeting.
“We need to have an open dialogue about moving forward safely,” Lane added.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
