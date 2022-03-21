NEWBURYPORT — Help make Yankee Homecoming a great week-long celebration by volunteering time and energy. The Yankee Homecoming Board of Directors and General Chairs for the 2022 events are ready to kick its planning into high gear.
“Brings out the best” is the theme of this year’s celebration.
Those interested in volunteering for the first time for this summer celebration are encouraged to attend a meeting Thursday, March 24, to learn more. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Michael’s Harborside in the upstairs function room. The address is 1 Tournament Wharf in Newburyport. Event leaders will give a brief presentation of the different YHC events for the program, and describe volunteer opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.